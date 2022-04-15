Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.460-$-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.57 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 211,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,285. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASPU has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aspen Group by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 67,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Group by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 68,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aspen Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 26,236 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.

