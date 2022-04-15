ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASAZY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $242.67.

ASAZY opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

