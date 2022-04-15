Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABF. Barclays dropped their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($35.18) to GBX 2,500 ($32.58) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.97) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.88) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,478.33 ($32.30).

LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,631.50 ($21.26) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £12.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,768.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,882.87. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,462.50 ($19.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,477 ($32.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

