Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a growth of 321.6% from the March 15th total of 25,500 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:AC traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $38.57. 1,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,515. Associated Capital Group has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 282.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $232,210 in the last 90 days. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

