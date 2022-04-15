Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AC stock opened at $38.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $850.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.43. Associated Capital Group has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 282.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $232,210. Insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

