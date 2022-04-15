AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Raised to £120

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from £100 ($130.31) to £120 ($156.37) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.57) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($156.37) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group set a £105 ($136.83) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a £105 ($136.83) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a £115 ($149.86) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of £103.05 ($134.29).

Shares of AZN opened at £105.36 ($137.29) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,433.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8,936.24. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,237 ($94.31) and a fifty-two week high of £110 ($143.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £163.25 billion and a PE ratio of 1,727.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.89) per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

