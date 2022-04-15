Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

ATER has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.83.

Aterian stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aterian will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $445,220.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aterian by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 285,651 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aterian by 3,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aterian by 435.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 67,975 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aterian in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Aterian by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 52,485 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

