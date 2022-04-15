Atlantic Gold (CVE:AGB) Shares Up ∞

Atlantic Gold Corp (CVE:AGB – Get Rating) shares shot up ∞ during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.92 and last traded at C$2.92. 810,251 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 620,158 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$690.60 million and a PE ratio of 22.77.
Atlantic Gold Company Profile (CVE:AGB)
See Also
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.