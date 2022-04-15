AT&T (NYSE:T) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.10.

T opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3,382.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in AT&T by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

