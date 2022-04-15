Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Shares Acquired by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,097,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506,439 shares during the quarter. Audacy makes up approximately 1.6% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 7.84% of Audacy worth $28,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AUD. Scott Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Audacy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Audacy during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Audacy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Audacy by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Audacy during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AUD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 618,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,283. Audacy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.36 million, a PE ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87.

Audacy ( NYSEARCA:AUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Audacy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

