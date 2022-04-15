Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.20 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21). 49,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 331,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.43. The stock has a market cap of £74.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

About Aura Energy (LON:AURA)

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania; and the Häggån vanadium project located in Sweden.

