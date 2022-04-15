Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Trading Down 1%

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01. Approximately 41,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 129,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

Separately, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aurion Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$118.60 million and a PE ratio of -15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.05.

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

