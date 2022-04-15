Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Given New €95.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €95.00 ($103.26) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aurubis from €78.00 ($84.78) to €88.00 ($95.65) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIAGY opened at $58.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.99. Aurubis has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $63.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.6151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

