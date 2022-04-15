Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Given New €95.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €95.00 ($103.26) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aurubis from €78.00 ($84.78) to €88.00 ($95.65) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of OTCMKTS AIAGY opened at $58.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.99. Aurubis has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $63.50.
Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.
