Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2,201.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 468 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $196.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.29 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

