Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,785 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the software company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 468 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK stock opened at $196.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.29 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.