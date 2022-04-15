Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,143 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,350,000 after acquiring an additional 703,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,551,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $229.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.85 and a 52 week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

