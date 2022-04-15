Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Short Interest Update

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAN. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Avanti Acquisition by 13.5% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVAN remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,058. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. Avanti Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.03.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

