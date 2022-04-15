AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,730 ($48.61).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVV shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,750 ($48.87) to GBX 3,600 ($46.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($39.09) price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.26) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of LON AVV traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,416 ($31.48). 204,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,810. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,264 ($29.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,242 ($55.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,539.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,056.34.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

