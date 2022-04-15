Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,800 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 718,600 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avinger by 122.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Avinger by 20.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Avinger by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avinger by 52,153.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 256,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Avinger alerts:

Shares of AVGR opened at $3.10 on Friday. Avinger has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40.

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 117.96% and a negative net margin of 171.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avinger will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Avinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.