Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $471,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 48.3% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

