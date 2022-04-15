B. Riley Cuts Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target to $65.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The firm had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $200,354.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $664,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,924 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,855. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

