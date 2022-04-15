B. Riley Trims First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Target Price to $27.00

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,401,000 after buying an additional 49,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Busey by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,576 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,139,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,191,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 603,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

