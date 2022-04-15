Baader Bank Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurubis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €87.88 ($95.52).

Shares of NDA stock opened at €107.75 ($117.12) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €105.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.33. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €62.20 ($67.61) and a twelve month high of €116.85 ($127.01). The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

