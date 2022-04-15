Baader Bank Reiterates €61.00 Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Baader Bank set a €61.00 ($66.30) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BC8. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($68.48) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($57.61) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($78.26) price target on Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($61.96) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.13 ($84.92).

Shares of BC8 opened at €44.62 ($48.50) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €40.82 ($44.37) and a 52-week high of €69.56 ($75.61).

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

