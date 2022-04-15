Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Backblaze Inc. provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals and individuals to store, back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications and more. Backblaze Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

BLZE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Backblaze from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Backblaze from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 24.00.

Shares of Backblaze stock traded down 0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching 10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,321. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Backblaze has a one year low of 8.75 and a one year high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.33 by -0.05. The company had revenue of 18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 18.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Backblaze will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth about $17,339,000. 1.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

