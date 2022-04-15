BAE Systems plc Declares Dividend of $0.77 (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7703 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $39.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $40.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAESY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.67.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

