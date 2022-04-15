Baker Hughes Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Baker Hughes in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BKR. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

