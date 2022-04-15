Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BSMX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Shares of BSMX opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 2.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 46,538 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

