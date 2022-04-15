Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.79

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.79 and last traded at $43.62, with a volume of 8832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.61. Bancolombia had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.828 dividend. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 67.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 16.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 59.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 141,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,740,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,243,000 after purchasing an additional 41,229 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

