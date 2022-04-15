Bank of America Lowers Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $74.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $118.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.86.

FBHS stock opened at $69.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $36,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

