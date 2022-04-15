Bank of America Trims Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Target Price to C$78.00

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from C$81.67 to C$78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QSR. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Restaurant Brands International to a hold rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a C$78.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Restaurant Brands International to a hold rating and set a C$64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$74.69.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

TSE:QSR opened at C$76.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$68.17 and a one year high of C$87.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$72.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0286742 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.686 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.