Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Lowered to C$150.00 at CIBC

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$156.00 to C$150.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BMO. National Bankshares lowered Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$163.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$168.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.30 to C$175.57 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$149.85.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$143.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$147.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$140.96. The stock has a market cap of C$96.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$112.34 and a 12 month high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 14.7899996 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

