BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.78.

BKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 49.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after buying an additional 169,948 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth $329,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 22.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKU traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.20. The stock had a trading volume of 685,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,357. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $49.55.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $251.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.29 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.35%.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

