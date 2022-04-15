Barclays Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $745.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $700.00 to $745.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $727.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $733.02 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $478.40 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $658.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $630.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 45.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $5,132,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,459 shares of company stock worth $30,177,797 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

