Barclays Raises LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target to $170.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LHCG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair downgraded shares of LHC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.20.

LHCG stock opened at $167.14 on Tuesday. LHC Group has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.74 and a 200-day moving average of $138.65.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in LHC Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LHC Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after buying an additional 50,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in LHC Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LHC Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,252,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

