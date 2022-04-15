Barclays Raises LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target to $170.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LHCG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair downgraded shares of LHC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.20.
LHCG stock opened at $167.14 on Tuesday. LHC Group has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.74 and a 200-day moving average of $138.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in LHC Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LHC Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after buying an additional 50,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in LHC Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LHC Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,252,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LHC Group (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
