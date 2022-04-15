Barclays Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $219.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $235.00 to $219.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Guggenheim cut Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $285.25.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $212.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Biogen has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.43. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.