Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Up 250.0% in March

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the March 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:BGH traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 65,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,150. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGH. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barings LLC raised its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

