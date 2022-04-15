Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Up 250.0% in March

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the March 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:BGH traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 65,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,150. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (Get Rating)
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
