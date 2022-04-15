Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.17

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.17 and last traded at $36.27, with a volume of 204762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.
A number of brokerages have commented on B. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors cut Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.
In other Barnes Group news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $23,555,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1,497.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 336,592 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,105,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after purchasing an additional 265,060 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $11,936,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 113.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 473,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 251,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
About Barnes Group (NYSE:B)
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
