Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.17

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.17 and last traded at $36.27, with a volume of 204762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on B. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors cut Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $23,555,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1,497.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 336,592 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,105,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after purchasing an additional 265,060 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $11,936,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 113.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 473,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 251,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

