Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.12

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 18884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.42) to GBX 780 ($10.16) in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.34) to GBX 710 ($9.25) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.22) to GBX 832 ($10.84) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%.

About Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

