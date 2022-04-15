Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 1,712.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,398 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,255,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $4,525,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 208,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,324 shares of company stock valued at $429,751 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.60. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $34.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

