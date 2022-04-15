BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$69.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$68.17.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE stock opened at C$73.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.81 billion and a PE ratio of 24.56. BCE has a 52 week low of C$57.66 and a 52 week high of C$73.80.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.5699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 117.10%.

About BCE (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.