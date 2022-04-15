BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$69.00

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$68.17.

BCE stock opened at C$73.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.81 billion and a PE ratio of 24.56. BCE has a 52 week low of C$57.66 and a 52 week high of C$73.80.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.5699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 117.10%.

About BCE (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.