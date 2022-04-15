Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $61.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

BECN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $58.54. 241,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $63.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth $86,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

