Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $61.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.60.
BECN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $58.54. 241,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $63.64.
In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth $86,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
