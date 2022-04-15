Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BBGI stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 million, a PE ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.29. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.39.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

