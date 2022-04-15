Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
BBGI stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 million, a PE ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.29. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.39.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.
