Beaxy Market Cap Achieves $593,862.09 (BXY)

Beaxy (BXY) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Beaxy has a market cap of $593,862.09 and approximately $4.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 16% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00034522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00105875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 295,758,512 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.