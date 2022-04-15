BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Down 2.6%

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $25.15. 16,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,197,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRBR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.30 million, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $109,841,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,157,000 after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $50,517,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,929,000 after purchasing an additional 406,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,208,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,484,000 after purchasing an additional 842,747 shares during the last quarter.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

