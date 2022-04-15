Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Update

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the March 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Benchmark Metals stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. Benchmark Metals has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.36.
About Benchmark Metals (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benchmark Metals (BNCHF)
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.