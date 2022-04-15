Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Update

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the March 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Benchmark Metals stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. Benchmark Metals has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.36.

Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.

