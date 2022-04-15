BENQI (QI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.48 Million

BENQI (QI) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BENQI has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. BENQI has a market cap of $16.39 million and approximately $11.48 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

