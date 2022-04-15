Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHIL opened at $3.97 on Monday. Benson Hill has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $43.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Benson Hill will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at $847,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill during the third quarter worth about $5,348,000. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

