Berenberg Bank Upgrades Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue downgraded Bank of Ireland Group to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.60 ($7.17) to €5.80 ($6.30) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.00 ($6.52) to €7.00 ($7.61) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Ireland Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRIY opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

