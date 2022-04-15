BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BeyondSpring had a negative return on equity of 118.78% and a negative net margin of 6,057.17%.

BYSI opened at $2.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $85.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.05. BeyondSpring has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 460.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 280,893 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 328,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 105,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 75,159 shares in the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

